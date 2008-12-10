Ryu Action Figure Makes Fans Choose!

Capcom showed off the European collector’s edition of Street Fighter 4 the other day, and it was a pretty slick set. The game, two action figures (Ryu and SF newbie Crimson Viper), a bonus disc with a full-length anime, a mini strategy guide and exclusive downloadable content. Pretty sweet for the Street Fighter fanboy.

Today we learn of the US’s version of the collector’s edition, and it’s not quite as sweet. While most of the pack is the same, users will have to settle for one action figure, depending on which platform you pick. 360 gets Crimson Viper and PS3 gets Ryu. Which means a big ol’ shaft for the 360. First the crummy d-pad and now this???

Seriously, though, you can probably find a Ryu action figure on eBay for like 5 bucks if you so wish…but it’s the principle, right?

SOURCE: GAMESBlog.com

Also On The Urban Daily: