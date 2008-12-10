Shyamalan's Cast For 'Airbender' Released?

Entertainment Weekly is reporting that writer/director M. Night Shyamalan has found his cast for The Last Airbender:

“After an open casting call in Texas, Shyamalan discovered karate star Noah Ringer and offered him the part of Airbender’s 12-year old hero, Aang, an Avatar with superpowers who must stop the Fire Nation from destroying the world. Twilight’s Jackson Rathbone has been asked to play Aang’s pal Sokka, while Nicola Peltz (Deck the Halls) will star as his sister Katara. Genial singer Jesse McCartney, meanwhile, is negotiating to play against type in the role of the Fire Nation’s evil prince Zuko.”

Paramount will release the big screen version of the Nickelodeon series on July 2, 2010.

