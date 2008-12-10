Don Cannon Leaves The Aphilliates!

After working with the Aphilliates on an official album and countless mixtapes, DJ Don Cannon confirmed he left Aphilliates Music Group via press release yesterday. Cannon will now be managed by Disturbing Tha Peace co-founders Chaka Zulu and Jeff Dixon.

“The split is merely a business and creative difference, musically, nothing to do with the personal relationship. We are on good terms, and speak often,” Cannon stated.

The press release also states Cannon and AMG officially parted ways back in January “due to business and creative differences for the vision of Cannon Music, LLC.” In addition to the trademark “Cannon” drop found on many of his tracks, Cannon’s production work includes “Everybody Hates Chris” by Ludacris, “Go Crazy” by Young Jeezy and 50 Cent’s “Man Down.” Together, Cannon and DJ Drama created critically acclaimed mixtapes such as Lil Wayne’s Dedication series, T.I. and P$C Meet in the Streets and Young Jeezy’s Trap or Die.

Cannon did the majority of his work behind the scenes as a co-CEO of Aphilliates Music Group. His name made headlines in 2007 when he and DJ Drama were arrested on charges of bootlegging and racketeering for making industry sanctioned mixtapes [click to read]. Since then, Cannon has done production and engineering work on dozens of albums. He was also named Mixtape Producer of the Year at the 11th Annual Mixtape Awards in May.

SOURCE: HipHopDX

