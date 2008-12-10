Beyonce & Solange Knowles Cancel Benefit Show

Beyonce and Solange Knowles have canceled their Beyonce and Solange: Hope for the Holidays benefit show, citing “irresolvable scheduling conflicts.”

The concert to benefit victims of Hurricane Ike was scheduled for yesterday, December 9th, to be televised by FUSE.

No word yet on when or even if the show will be rescheduled, but the record label released a statement saying, “Beyonce and Solange regret the cancellation of their Houston-area holiday concert and urge their fans to support the efforts of The Gulf Coast Ike Relief Fund and the Survivor Foundation.”

“Irresolvable scheduling conflicts” sounds like a BS to us!

SOURCE: PerezHilton.com

