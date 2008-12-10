Toni Braxton Has Tumor Removed

Toni Braxton‘s absence at the “Dancing With The Stars” finale wasn’t because she was being a spoiled sport. According to Us Weekly, Toni was having a tumor removed from her breast.

“I was worried about what they would find,” she tells Us. “But it was benign.”

Doctors discovered the lump during a routine checkup in August but weren’t alarmed. In fact, they told the mother of two — sons are Denim, 7, and Diezel, 5 (by musician-husband Keri Lewis) — she could continue filming “Dancing With The Stars”.

“Getting the boot on the show was actually a blessing in disguise for me,” Braxton tells Us. “We have family history. My grandmother on my dad’s side died of breast cancer, and I have aunts on both sides that have breast cancer.”

In related news, after a three year recording hiatus, Toni recently traded in her nightly Las Vegas show for a recording contract with Atlantic Records. Under the new record deal the singer joins T.I., Jaheim, Musiq and Estelle who are all signed to the label.

To date, Toni Braxton has release five studio albums since her self titled debut in 1993, has sold well over 40 million copies and has released three #1 R&B singles.

