Kim Kardashian Wants Reggie Bush To Put A Ring On It

New Orleans Saints Running Back Reggie Bush doesn’t have to sweat if he decides to pop the question to Kim Kardashian.

“Of course, I would say yes!” Kardashian, 28, told Usmagazine.com Tuesday at the Ubisoft Rayman Raving Rabbids TV Party Video Game launch in West Hollywood.

She said that she and Bush, 23 — who have been dating since April 2007 — have been thinking about marriage for awhile.

“We are totally happy, and we have a great relationship, and it’s definitely where things are heading,” Kardashian told Us. “But hopefully it will be a surprise!”

