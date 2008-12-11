Jennifer Hudson Getting Back To Work

Six weeks after the tragic deaths of her mother, brother and nephew, singer Jennifer Hudson is getting back to work.

The “Dream Girls” star is scheduled to begin filming a music video next week for her hit, “If This Isn’t Love,” J Records confirms to AP. Jennifer was due to film the video before the tragedies, and has been in seclusion since the murders. Hudson’s estranged brother-in-law, William Balfour, has been charged with the killings.

