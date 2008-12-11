T.I. Plots His Future From Jail

T.I. has had a successful year but one also filled with a variety of obstacles. 2008, which saw the Atlanta emcee drop one of the most notable albums of the year, will be followed by a trying 2009. T.I. may have to serve time in jail in March.

Regardless of the impending time to be served, T.I. is optimistic about his plans.

“Presumably, while I’m there, I’ll be able to strategize my comeback,” he said in a recent MTV interview. “All those days will be spent speaking to people who are interested in being in the T.I. business. Preparing myself for the days those doors open, when I put my feet back on the ground of the free world. It’s just months of planning. It’s just a long time to roll the project out. I ain’t gonna just be sitting still doing nothing. The wheels will be turning, just the car ain’t going nowhere.”

This has not stopped him from working on a new album and a new movie.

“The film I’m producing over at New Line, For Sale, we’re trying to put that together, and hopefully we’ll be able to do that before March. We’re getting offers every day, checking on our availability, on whether or not we’ll be able to take advantage of certain opportunities, film-wise.”

For Sale isn’t the only movie set to be released with T.I. on the screen. Bone Deep will also be hitting theaters soon. Expect that film to be released in 2010, featuring Matt Dillon, Chris Brown and others.

SOURCE: HipHopDX

