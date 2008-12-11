Inmate Involved In A 'B.I.G.' Case Denied New Trial

State prison inmate Waymond Anderson was denied a new trial after her contended that was was wrongly convicted of a 1993 arson murder in South Los Angeles.

According to the LA Times, Anderson claimed he could not have committed the murder because he was in Mississippi at the time of the killing. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge William C. Ryan wasn”t buying it, saying that the former R&B singer provided “too little, much too late” to support adequate cause for a new trial.

“This court finds it totally incredible that the defendant would not be able to state that he was in Mississippi …when he was interviewed by the police after being arrested,” Ryan wrote in his 32-page opinion. “Besides his obvious bias and motive to lie now, he is an admitted perjurer.”

“The evidence that was presented in court was overwhelming that he was guilty,” said Deputy Dist. Atty. Laura Jane Kessner.

Anderson is known in the Hip Hop community for implicating former LAPD Officers Rafael Perez and David Mack in the killing of the Notorious B.I.G. However, he withdrew the claim during a deposition that the rapper’s family had against the city of Los Angeles. He later implicated the two officers again, saying that he recanted his claim because former Death Row Records head Suge Knight sent him death threats.

SOURCE: HipHopDX.com

