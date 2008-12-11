Jadakiss Joins Beanie Sigel On Stage Tonight!

State Property leader Beanie Sigel, along with Nike ACG, will be presenting a free concert for Philadelphia tonight. Coined the “Brotherly Love Concert” and starring a plethora of Philadelphian rappers like Freeway, E-Ness, and Reed Dollas, the night is meant to dead all existing beefs in the Philadelphia area as well as to unite rappers.

Though Gillie Da Kid will not be in attendance, Sigel has secured another artist for the night that may have an even bigger impact in terms of ending beef; The L.O.X. member Jadakiss [click to read].

Jada and Sigel’s beef dates back to 2001 as both sides were attempting to reach Hip Hop supremacy with their own camps (‘Kiss with The L.O.X. and Sigel with Roc-A-Fella respectively). Since then, they have gotten past their differences and have collaborated on a handful of records. Coincidently, they also share the same record label now in Roc-A-Fella.

The free “Brotherly Love Concert” goes on tonight from 6-9 pm at the Filmore on South Street Philadelphia. Doors open at 5 pm.

