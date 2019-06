Another celebrity is feeling the crunch of the mortgage crisis ravaging the rest of middle-income America. According to TMZ, T-Boz of TLC is about to lose a five-bedroom, nearly 10,000-sq ft. house.

According to public records, she’s defaulted on the original principal of her mortgage (around $530K), and so now the state is taking it. It will go up for auction on January of 2009.

