Obama Inauguration Schedule Announced!

President-elect Barack Obama’s team on Wednesday released a preliminary schedule of inauguration events, which will take place over a four day period and include a national day of service to honor Martin Luther King’s holiday.

Under the theme “Renewing America’s Promise,” the schedule also includes a national prayer service the day after Obama and Vice President-elect Joe Biden take office on Jan. 20.

Obama says in a statement that the events are designed to renew Americans’ faith in their country. He says he hopes the events unify the country amid its economic struggles.

Organizers also announced Monday that Hampton University‘s marching band, “The Force,” has been chosen as one of three Virginia groups to march in the Inaugural Parade on Jan. 20.

Close to 1,400 groups, bands, musical acts and drill teams submitted applications, and most included recordings, which were reviewed by the Presidential Inaugural Committee, military musicians and others, reports HamptonRoads.com.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, the parade will travel from the U.S. Capitol, along Pennsylvania Avenue, to the White House.

The T.C. Williams High School Army JROTC in Alexandria and the Virginia Military Institute Corps of Cadets in Lexington also were selected.

Parade participants are responsible for paying for their own hotel and transportation, and Hampton University will begin fundraising for the trip. To donate, contact the university office of development at (757) 727-5356.

Also On The Urban Daily: