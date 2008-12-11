Is Beyonce Taken Seriously As An Actress?

The nominations for the 66th annual Golden Globe awards were announced this morning. Among the nominations were singer turnt actress Beyonce Knowles.

Beyonce wrote “Once In A Liftime” for the film Cadillac Dreams–which is up for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture—along with like 5 other people (Amanda Ghost, Scott McFarnon, Ian Dench, James Dring and Jody Street).

Contenders in the same category include songs from Bruce Springsteen, Janie Cullum, Peter Gabriel and, Miley Cyrus. Don’t sleep on Hannah Montana.

No mention of Bey and her acting.

Peep a complete list of the nominations here.

