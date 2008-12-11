No Blacks Nominated For The Golden Globes!

For the Golden Globes this year there are no African Americans nominated for any major awards. The only African American character nominated for an award was played by Robert Downey Jr. in blackface.

Downey was nominated for best supporting actor in a comedy for his portrayal of an Australian actor playing an African American in black make up.

To check out the list of nominees for this years Golden Globes, you can check it out on their ComingSoon.net.

Want to know why there aren’t any African-American nominees? Be sure to check out Casey Gane-McCalla’s story at NewsOne.

