Usher: "Here I Stand A Father, Again!"

It’s a boy – again!

Sources confirm to PEOPLE that Usher and his wife Tameka have a new addition to the family: a baby boy born on Wednesday.

The new Raymond (whose name has not yet been released) joins older brother Usher Raymond V, who turned 1 on Nov. 26. The couple married in 2007. Tameka, 37, also has three sons from a previous relationship.

A source says Usher was at his wife’s side during the delivery.

Last month, he told Access Hollywood that his soon-to-arrive baby was “one of the best Christmas gifts there is to have.”

“I’m so proud to be a father by the time I’m 30,” Usher (who hit the big 3-0 in October) told PEOPLE back in August. “I’d hate to be 80 years old and not be able to run with my kids. I need to still be able to do flips when they’re in high school!”

SOURCE: People.com

Also On The Urban Daily: