HBO To Air Will Ferrell's Broadway Show

HBO will air a live telecast in the spring of Will Ferrell’s Broadway show “You’re Welcome America. A Final Night With George W. Bush,” reports Variety.

The cable channel’s special will be directed by Marty Callner, who also has helmed HBO comedy segments starring Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld, Robin Williams and George Carlin. Executive producers are Callner for Funny Business as well as Ferrell, Adam McKay and Jessica Elbaum for Gary Sanchez Productions.

An exact date for the HBO airing has not been confirmed, although it seems likely it would come toward the end of the run (on March 15) of “You’re Welcome America” to prevent the telecast from cannibalizing ticket sales for the Broadway engagement.

The stage production is helmed by McKay, the writer/director with whom Ferrell has collaborated on films including Step Brothers, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.

“Will Ferrell: You’re Welcome America. A Final Night With George W. Bush” begins previews at the Cort Theater on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20, ahead of a Feb. 5 opening.

