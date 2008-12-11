ABC Is Adapting "Fables" For TV

BC is adapting comic book “Fables,” created by Bill Willingham and published by DC Comics’ Vertigo imprint, says The Hollywood Reporter.

“Six Degrees” creators/executive producers Stu Zicherman and Raven Metzner are writing the script for the hourlong drama set at Warner Bros. TV.

David Semel has come on board to direct “Fables,” which revolves around characters from fairy tales and folklore living in exile in modern-day New York.

Zicherman and Metzner wouldn’t elaborate which fairy tale characters will be featured in the TV series, but noted that Big Bad Wolf and Snow White, who are central to the comics, will have a similar role on the show.

“We set up a structure to allow any fairy tale character to show up in any one episode,” Metzner said.

The fairy tale characters will keep some of their trademark characteristics. For instance, Prince Charming will be handsome, while Big Bad Wolf will have to shave a four-day shadow from growing back every day.

But overall, “they are just like real people in the real world who live and breathe and look just like you and me,” Metzner said.

