Bone Thugs Sued For Not Playing Jazz

According to TMZ.com, recently reunited rap group Bone Thugs N Harmony are being sued by a minor league baseball team.

The rappers were supposed to play for the Jazz of Tacoma, a minor-league b-ball team in Tacoma, Wash., but according to a lawsuit filed in Washington, the rappers ditched the gig. Now, the Jazz are asking for $280K in damages — and if that figure is really what Bone Thugs rakes in these days, we’re straight speechless.

Hey, it’s a recession. I’m sure they are taking anything they can get these days. Keeping that much hair cornrowed can’t be cheap. And they probably just heard how much C.C Sabathia got from the Yankees and said “hell naw, our rates just went up.”

