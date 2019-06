Catching a brick has never been a good thing in hip-hop but I think any MC would make an exception with the classic Lego blocks. Format mag is featuring 20 hip-hop album covers recreated using Lego figures and blocks. The Beastie Boys, Ghostface, Mos Def, De La Soul, The Game and many others were made over and photographed by Nick Hanekom.

To see the full collection click HERE.

