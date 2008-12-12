P Diddy To Attend Obama Inauguration

Even with all of his money P Diddy is still winning lotteries.

Sean “Diddy” Combs will be among the many celebs heading to Washington next month.

The music mogul exclusively confirmed to Access Hollywood‘s Shaun Robinson that he would be attending the presidential inauguration.

“If I don’t have the best seat in the house, I’ll be alright,” he joked after being told he had tickets to the inauguration. “As long as I am there and around the people and able to witness my fellow Americans… I’ll be cool.”

Let’s just hope Diddy doesn’t go around calling himself “Ciroc Obama” all day.

