Consequence Gets New "Day Job" At Universal Motown

After a rocky, three-year stint with Sony/RED, Queens rapper Consequence has recently signed with Motown Records.

“In conjunction with of course G.O.O.D. Music and my new upstart company Band Camp Records which is headed by myself and Rik Cordero we’re about to ‘Get Shit Shaking Fam!!!'” Consequence stated via his blog at ItsTheCons.com. “It has been almost two years since Day Job dropped. I remember the struggles and adversity I was faced with when attempting to get a release date from Sony. I just have to say two things. Thank Allah and it was worth it!!!”

