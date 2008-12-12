50 Cent Challenges Gamers, Places Bet!

In a move ballsy enough to put Soulja Boy to shame, 50 Cent has issued a challenge to gamers to beat him at his own game…which isn’t even out yet.

50 Cent: Blood on the Sand isn’t due to drop until January 19th next year, but Fiddy’s apparently already had enough experience with it to know that he can trounce all comers.

“I actually had the opportunity to play it, and I’m pretty good at it,” the hip-hop mogul said in an interview with MTV. Good enough, apparently, to back his claims with his cash. “If anybody out there wants to create a challenge or wants to bet some money online, we could play the game right now.”

50 also spoke on some of the influences on his game, which centers on an destructive escapade to recover a crystal-encrusted skull in a fictional Middle Eastern nation. “The actual aesthetics, the scenery, was inspired by “Blood Diamond” on some levels,” he said. “Blood Diamond“, a film about a war-torn African country and the rampant corruption therein, and the 50 Cent videogame? They both use precious gems as a central motif, I suppose.

Straight out of left field influences aside, 50 remarked that he was extremely pleased with the way the game is turning out. “I’m happy with the videogame,” he said. “I actually went to Los Angeles to meet with some of the programmers, and we sat down. They showed me some options and some things that they had already developed. I told them this idea that I thought would be cool and to merge the idea into what they already had, and it worked out.”

Let’s hope the “idea” wasn’t a built-in handicap for everyone who challenges him in an online match.

SOURCE: The Escapist

