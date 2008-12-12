Over 3.5 Million Playstation 3 Games Have Been Sold This Year!

Sales of PlayStation 3 software have grown 150 per cent since the start of the year, according to Sony.

Total software sales for the console during November were more than 3.5 million units, in a month that saw the company sell over 378,000 PlayStation 3’s.

For the month, PlayStation hardware revenue was USD 261 million, representing a growth of 9 per cent since the start of the year.

Software for PlayStation formats generated revenue of USD 352 million, up 16 per cent since January.

SOURCE: The Escapist