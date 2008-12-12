Crank Dat Soulja Boy – The Video Game – Out In 2009!

Source: The Escapist

“Soulja Boy video game is coming for Xbox 360 in 2009“, the rapper announced in an interview today, most likely to the chagrin of the people publishing his game.

Soulja Boy revealed that it was his challenge to Xbox Live gamers worldwide to beat him in Call of Duty 4, Halo 3 and Gears of War that got the ball rolling on this venture. “After I put the Xbox 360 challenge up on the Internet, it was over all these video game sites,” he said. “And a couple video game companies hit me up on my email because I put the email on there too.”

After some brief negotiations during which companies, according to Soulja Boy, went “blah, blah, blah” and Soulja Boy in return “was like, ‘Oh, snaps!‘”, the rapper “forwarded it to my management, and they forwarded it to my label. And now we’re doing the video game.”

Soulja Boy, a musician who made his career out of MySpace self-promotion and YouTube celebrity, remarked that this process of getting a video game made wasn’t unfamiliar to him. “It was the same way I got signed for my music,” he said. “It’s like history repeating itself, but instead of music this time it’s about video games.”

