Eminem Speaks On Leaked Track, New Album

Eminem took some time out of his busy recording schedule to speak to Billboard.com about his upcoming and highly anticipated release, Relapse.

“Me and Dre are back in the lab like the old days, man,” Eminem says. “Just him banging away on tracks and me getting that little spark that makes me write to it. I don’t have chemistry like that with anyone else as far as producers go — not even close. Dre will end up producing the majority of the tracks on Relapse.’We are up to our old mischievous ways … let’s just leave it at that.”

Em also spoke on “Crack a Bottle” (originally referred to as “Number One” [click to listen]), a song that recently leaked. It left the Detroit emcee “really heated. It wasn’t close to finished, and it even has me doing guide vocals for Dre as a suggestion of how he could lay his verses down. It’s like someone catches you peeping in your window before you got the Spider-Man costume all zipped up! Nobody is supposed to see that. We are gonna finish it up though and get it out there how it’s supposed to be.”

Slim Shady also debunked Swizz Beats’ claims that he’d submitted a track for the project which would be a sequel to the rapper’s 2000 hit “Stan.” “There isn’t a ‘Stan 2,’ and there won’t be. Stan drove his car off a bridge and I’m not writing a song as Stan’s ghost. That would just be really corny.”

SOURCE: HipHopDX.com

