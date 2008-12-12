Bill Bellamy 'Got Jokes,' Talks Season Finale!

Bill Bellamy got jokes – and a very popular TV show, too. His “Bill Bellamy’s Who’s Got Jokes” is closing out its third season on TV One and he’s gearing up for the fourth.

“The show is a one-hour, hilarious, unpredictable source of entertainment,” he described. “It is a comedy competition which focuses on the funniest new faces in comedy – clean comedy, so all the family can watch the show together and enjoy it. It comes on TV One Saturday nights.”

The comedy competition show hopes to discover the next big acts in comedy.

“We’re basically going after new faces,” he said. “We’re not going to exclude anybody who wants to do the show, but primarily we’re trying to discover new faces.”

“Who’s Got Jokes” is a bit different from other comedy competitions, Bellamy told EUR’s Lee Bailey.

“The difference that sets the show apart is the crowds that we have,” he said referring to the studio audience that plays a big part in the show. “The audience is incredibly energetic. We have judges that our randomly selected from people that come in to see a taping of our show.”

The competition has two rounds. The first features contestants doing their stand-up routine, and then the judges give them a score. That score is tallied with round two scores.

“The second round is what we call our skills round,” Bellamy said. “This is where we challenge these comedians, like with any comedy club, stuff can happen and we want to see how these guys react on their feet. We do all kinds of gags. One time a squirrel flew into the electrical thing and the girl had to do her set in the dark. It was hilarious. Just to see someone struggle and work their way through the mud is the best thing and we’re capturing it on television.”

One thing the show isn’t capturing on television is profanity. Bellamy, who himself said he’s never been known as a dirty comic, said that sometimes it may be difficult for comics to switch from adult material to a cleaner set, but he assured that good comics can.

“All the real comics can do anything and everything,” he said. “All the comics that have been out here perfecting their craft, they can go clean or if they want to get it a little spicy, they can, but when you’re dealing with television, you’re going to have to have a clean set unless you’re doing cable or something.”

The show has been the catapult for up-and-comers Rodney Perry, Ron G, and Shawn Morgan and Bellamy is rather excited about the three, yes three, finalists from this season’s competition which airs this weekend.

“This is a very unique finale because we have three comedians instead of two,” he said. “The audience decided that they wanted all three of them. We’re going to have to vote for three comics. We’re encouraging folks to text or go to the website (http://jokes.tvoneonline.com/dev2/flash.html) and vote for your comic because these guys really did a great job.”

The “Who’s Got Jokes?” finalists are Sean Larkins, Lab Luv, and Dekeyes. Check out “Bill Bellamy’s Who’s Got Jokes” finale on TV One this Saturday at 10 and look for his new sitcom project.

For more on Bill Bellamy, check out www.billbellamy.com and www.myspace.com/billbellamyworld.

