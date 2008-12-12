Jermaine Dupri Sues Atlanta Club For Identity Theft

Producer-turned-recording executive Jermaine Dupri has launched legal battle against a nightclub and a promoter in his hometown of Atlanta over the unauthorized use of his name, court documents show.

The multi-platinum Grammy Award winner filed suit on Tuesday (December 9) against popular nightclub Pure Atlanta and one of the individuals behind the club’s weekly Industry Thursdays event.

Two days prior to the November 20 installment of Industry Thursdays, JD’s manager Nick Leo received a request from the defendants Elite Entertainment Group, LLC and its registered agent Binyam Yayine asking that the entertainer make an appearance at the club on that particular night.

Leo declined, explaining that JD would be out of the country, the lawsuit alleges.

Despite that information, Pure Atlanta proceeded to promote an “All Black Affair” to be hosted by Jermaine Dupri on November 20.

