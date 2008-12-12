Nothing Like Coquitos!

Nothing Like the Holidays opens today, and everyone who has a family (read: everyone) knows that there’s nothing like a holiday drink to get you through all the crazy. While the US and abroad has egg nog and hot apple cider as traditional holiday drinks, Puerto Rico and Cuba have coquitos – a drink like egg nog, but sweeter.

I’m a lactard, so if I bothered to drink this, I’d likely vomit everywhere. And then everyone would wonder who brought the drunk girl. But I’ve had a sip before, and it’s pretty delicious. So to celebrate Christmas, this new holiday movie, and drinking yourself sane (read: all that is holy), try this coquitos recipe out for size!

COQUITOS

2 (15 ounce) cans coconut cream

1 (8-9 ounce) can condensed milk

1 (8-9 ounce) can evaporated milk

4 egg yolks

1/2 cup cognac

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 quart white rum (Bacardi)

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

In a large punch bowl, blend egg yolks and condensed milk gradually.

Add and blend in all ingredients.

Refrigerate and then serve.

