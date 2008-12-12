Are You Ready To Sound Off On K-Fed?

Allison1990 did not waste any time lighting him up for his song “Grape Juice” that many considered racist. “This guy is a joke. Brittany was his sugar mama. Why do you think he wanted the kids? For child support! He can’t rap or get a job. So think of this as him playing in a coloring book. He is no one and if he didn’t knock two celebs up we wouldn’t even know his name. He is a no body!!!! OBAMA 09!!!

She was one of over 300 BP members who took turns weighing in with their comments. See the carnage and hear the track on TUD’s K-Fed article. Here is your chance to speak your mind about it.

Hipswang said

“Black people like grape soda? Anyway, KFed sucks so who cares? We’re giving him even more airplay than he’s ever had by having him on Blackplanet.”

Seriously… does K-Fed even have 300 fans?

Also On The Urban Daily: