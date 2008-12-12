The Snowman Plays Santa To The Kids

Grammy nominated rapper Young Jeezy is getting into the holiday spirit today (December 12) and will hand out Christmas gifts to children today (December 12).

Jeezy has teamed with The National Lighthouse Foundation to present the gifts during the annual Christmas program at Narvie J. Harris Theme School.

The stop is part of the rapper’s ongoing community outreach, which has seen the rapper present a “Back 2 School” giveaway for children who needed clothes and school supplies, organize a voter registration event, and participating in food drives throughout the country.

The National Lighthouse Foundation is a non-profit organization that equips young under served children the tools they need to succeed in life, from financial education to learning skills to teaching professionalism.

