CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

The Dirty Bustelo

Leave a comment

Doesn’t that name just sound super kinky?

So what if it’s winter? This frozen drink is good all year round, and it’s got enough caffeine in it to keep you up forEVER. It’s good for if you want to party, but have to return home and finish up on work or something. Just drink it with a sweater on!

THE DIRTY BUSTELO

4 oz Cafe Bustelo’s Bustelo Cool
2 oz XO Cafe
2 oz Frangelico Liqueur
2 oz Kahlua

  • Fill blender with ice
  • Add ingredients
  • Blend and serve!
  • Plan to be wide awake for a while…
coffee , dirty bustelo , frangelico , frozen drinks , kahlua , orphan

Also On The Urban Daily:
comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close