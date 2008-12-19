Doesn’t that name just sound super kinky?

So what if it’s winter? This frozen drink is good all year round, and it’s got enough caffeine in it to keep you up forEVER. It’s good for if you want to party, but have to return home and finish up on work or something. Just drink it with a sweater on!

THE DIRTY BUSTELO

4 oz Cafe Bustelo’s Bustelo Cool

2 oz XO Cafe

2 oz Frangelico Liqueur

2 oz Kahlua

Fill blender with ice

Add ingredients

Blend and serve!

Plan to be wide awake for a while…

