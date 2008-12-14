Gift May Have Triggered Jennifer Hudson Murders

According to People.com, William Balfour’s jealousy may have been the root cause of his murdering rampage against the family members of Jennifer Hudson.

On October 23, 2008 Jennifer Hudson’s sister, Julia, celebrated turning 31 with cake and a small party at home.

The next morning, police say, Julia’s estranged husband William Balfour – booted last February from the house on Chicago’s South Side where they lived with Julia’s mother and 7-year-old son – showed up and spotted a gift he believed came from another man.

That jealousy is the motive that led Balfour, 27, to return to the house after Julia had left for work and shoot her mother Darnell Donerson, 57, Jennifer’s brother Jason, 29, then take Julia’s son, 7-year-old Julian King, and later kill him as well, prosecutors allege.

