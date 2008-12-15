Kanye West To Move To London, Rap On The Weekends!

Rapper Kanye West is planning to move to London to pursue his love of fashion, according to a new report.

The hitmaker is reportedly set to move to the British capital to take on an apprenticeship at a design house to learn the basics of his craft.

And the hip-hop star, who is currently designing his own line called Pastelle, is said to be applying to train at leading fashion firms across Europe, including Louis Vuitton’s headquarters in London.

West says, “I’m going to go and take an internship and just do something that’s like completely normal and just rap on the weekends or something.”

A source tells Britain’s Daily Mirror newspaper, “He’s applying at Louis Vuitton, Raf Simmons and others.”

“Everyone is surprised at just how seriously Kanye is taking his fashion dream. He is always in the front rows during the Paris and Milan fashion weeks. He absolutely loves London and wants to absorb the fashion over here.”

