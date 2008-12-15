Blind New York Governor Offended By SNL Parody

New York State’s first African-American Governor, David Paterson, was not amused by a skit on Saturday Night Live poking fun at his blindness and admitted drug use.

“I can take a joke. But only 37% of disabled people are working and I’m afraid that that kind of third-grade humor certainly adds to this atmosphere,” he told the New York Daily News. “Let’s just say I don’t think it helped,”

The skit featured “SNL” cast member Fred Armisen doing a dead-on impression of the governor in the show’s “Weekend Update.”

Watch the clip below and tell us what you think. Is the Governor being too sensitive or did NBC cross the line?

