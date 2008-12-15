T-Boz Throws Mack-10 Under The Bus

In response to reports that she had a house in foreclosure, R&B singer T-Boz essentially told Essence.com that the TLC hit “No Scrubs” was not just a song.

“No, I’m not homeless,” she told the magazine’s website. ” During my last marriage [to Mack 10], I had a bunch of things that were put in my name. If one of those properties is going into foreclosure then I don’t know. Although I’ve been divorced for five years, there are still a lot of things I’m dealing with on getting straight in that regard. All I know is that the house I live in with my daughter is not.”

T-Boz divorced the Westside Connection MC in 2004 after four years of marriage.

