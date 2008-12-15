The Top 28 Hip-Hop Singles In ’08!

Family and friends, we’ve had a beautiful 2008. The year is almost over, and when you see what we’re bringing to the table in ’09, you’ll be proud and entertained.

But before we get to next year, let’s reflect a little on the last 350-plus days. A lot of MCs stepped up with quality material, and, wow, so many records floated around that disintegrated the dance floor, straight disrespected the speakers in your car and just about ignited your iPod. Our usual suppliers (Weezy, Jeezy, Rick Ross, Hova, ‘Ye, Fif, Tip) delivered crack music, while new connects (Mr. L.O., Maino and even overseas princess M.I.A.) dropped off face-numbing product.

1. Lil Wayne – “A Milli”

2. Kanye West – “Flashing Lights”

3. Shawty Lo – “Dunn Dunn”

4. M.I.A. – “Paper Planes”

5. Fat Joe (featuring J. Holiday) – “I Won’t Tell”

6. T.I. (featuring Rihanna) – “Live Your Life”

7. Lil Wayne – “Lollipop”

8. Snoop Dogg – “Sexual Eruption”

9. Young Jeezy (featuring Nas) – “My President”

10. Rick Ross (featuring T-Pain) – “The Boss”

11. Plies (featuring Ne-Yo) – “Bust It Baby Pt. 2”

12. The Game (featuring Keyshia Cole) – “Game’s Pain”

13. Young Jeezy (featuring Kanye West) – “Put On”

14. David Banner (featuring Chris Brown and Young Joc) – “Get Like Me”

15. Maino – “Hi Hater”

16. Shawty Lo – “Foolish”

17. Rick Ross (featuring Nelly) – “Here I Am”

18. T.I. – “Whatever You Like”

19. Lil Wayne (featuring Babyface) – “Comfortable”

20. The G-Unit – “Rider Pt. 2”

21. Busta Rhymes – “Don’t Touch Me”

22. Lupe Fiasco – “Hip-Hop Saved My Life”

23. Jay-Z – “I Know”

24. Kanye West – “Heartless”

25. Lil Wayne (featuring Bobby V) – “Mrs. Officer”

26. Red Cafe (featuring Fabolous, Fat Joe and Jadakiss) – “Paper Touching” remix

27. Ron Browz and Jim Jones (featuring Juelz Santana) – “Pop Champagne”

28. Busta Rhymes (featuring Ron Browz) – “Arab Money”

