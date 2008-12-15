Jennifer Hudson Not Ready To Go Back To Work

Jennifer Hudson has scrapped plans to film her first music video since the October murders of her mother, brother and nephew, according to Usmagazine.com.

Hudson was due to shoot the clip for “If It Isn’t Love” in Los Angeles this week, according to a rep for J Records.

“The video was set up before the tragedy and she felt like she should finish what she started, but she’s realized that she’s not ready to go back to work. It’s too early,” a source tells Us.

Also, a personal rep for Hudson called the original video plans “speculation.”

“The video shoot was never confirmed, so there was nothing to cancel,” the rep tells Usmagazine.com. “[J Records’ statement] was erroneous.”

Darnell Donerson, 57; brother, Jason, 29, and 7-year-old nephew, Julian King, were fatally shot in Chicago Oct. 24. William Balfour — the estranged husband of Jennifer’s sister, Julia — was charged with the murders Dec. 2.

Also On The Urban Daily: