VIDEO: Official X-Men Origins Trailer!

20th Century Fox has now officially revealed the new trailer for X-Men Origins: Wolverine online which you can watch using the player below or in High Definition QuickTime by becoming a friend of the film’s MySpace page.

Opening May 1st, the Gavin Hood-directed action-thriller stars Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber, Ryan Reynolds, Taylor Kitsch, Will.i.am, Danny Huston, Dominic Monaghan, Daniel Henney and Lynn Collins. The prequel tells the story of Wolverine’s epically violent and romantic past, his complex relationship with Victor Creed, and the ominous Weapon X program.

X-MEN ORIGINS: WOLVERINE HD

Also On The Urban Daily: