Spike TV's 2008 Video Game Award Winners…

The 2008 Video Game Awards were on Spike last night and the show was… ok. Jack Black was funny and LL Cool J reminded us that “Momma Said Knock You Out,” will never get old… that track still bangs. 50 Cent is losing it a little bit though…

But anyway, here are last night’s winner if you were too good to watch…

GAME OF THE YEAR

Grand Theft Auto IV (Rockstar Games/Rockstar North)

BEST ACTION ADVENTURE GAME

Grand Theft Auto IV (Rockstar Games/Rockstar North)

STUDIO OF THE YEAR

Media Molecule

GAMER GOD

Will Wright

BEST SHOOTER

Gears of War 2 (Microsoft Game Studios/Epic Games)

BEST MUSIC GAME

Rock Band 2 (MTV Games/Harmonix)

BEST SOUNDTRACK

Rock Band 2 (MTV Games/Harmonix)

BEST RPG

Fallout 3 (Bethesda Softworks/Bethesda Game Studios)

BEST INDEPENDENT GAME FUELED BY DEW

World Of Goo (2D Boy)

BEST TEAM SPORTS GAME

NHL 09 (Electronic Arts/EA Canada)

— BEST INDIVIDUAL SPORTS GAME

Shaun White Snowboarding (Ubisoft Montreal)

BEST GAME BASED ON A MOVIE OR TV SHOW

Lego Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures (LucasArts/Traveler’s Tales Games)

BIG NAME IN THE GAME MALE

Kiefer Sutherland as “Sgt. Roebuck”

Call of Duty: World At War (Activision Publishing)

BIG NAME IN THE GAME FEMALE

Jenny McCarthy as “Tanya”

Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3 (Electronic Arts)

BEST XBOX 360 GAME

Gears of War 2 (Microsoft Game Studios/Epic Games)

BEST PS3 GAME

LittleBigPlanet (Sony Computer Entertainment/Media Molecule)

BEST Wii GAME

Boom Blox (Electronic Arts/EA Casual Studios)

BEST PC GAME

Left 4 Dead (Valve)

BEST MULTI-PLAYER GAME

Left 4 Dead (Valve)

BEST FIGHTING GAME

Soul Calibur IV (Namco Bandai Games/Project Soul)

BEST HANDHELD GAME

Professor Layton and the Curious Village (Nintendo/Level-5)

BEST DRIVING GAME

Burnout Paradise (Electronic Arts/Criterion Games)

BEST GRAPHICS

Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots (Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc./Kojima Productions)

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots (Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc./Kojima Productions)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A HUMAN MALE

Michael Hollick as “Niko Bellic”

Grand Theft Auto IV (Rockstar Games)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A HUMAN FEMALE

Debi Mae West as “Meryl Silverburgh”

Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots (Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc.)

ALSO: The 2008 Video Game Premieres (…Just In Case You Missed Them…)

