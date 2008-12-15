Spike TV's 2008 Video Game Award Winners…

The 2008 Video Game Awards were on Spike last night and the show was… ok. Jack Black was funny and LL Cool J reminded us that “Momma Said Knock You Out,” will never get old… that track still bangs. 50 Cent is losing it a little bit though…
But anyway, here are last night’s winner if you were too good to watch…
GAME OF THE YEAR
Grand Theft Auto IV (Rockstar Games/Rockstar North)
BEST ACTION ADVENTURE GAME
Grand Theft Auto IV (Rockstar Games/Rockstar North)
STUDIO OF THE YEAR
Media Molecule
GAMER GOD
Will Wright
BEST SHOOTER
Gears of War 2 (Microsoft Game Studios/Epic Games)
BEST MUSIC GAME
Rock Band 2 (MTV Games/Harmonix)
BEST SOUNDTRACK
Rock Band 2 (MTV Games/Harmonix)
BEST RPG
Fallout 3 (Bethesda Softworks/Bethesda Game Studios)
BEST INDEPENDENT GAME FUELED BY DEW
World Of Goo (2D Boy)
BEST TEAM SPORTS GAME
NHL 09 (Electronic Arts/EA Canada)
— BEST INDIVIDUAL SPORTS GAME
Shaun White Snowboarding (Ubisoft Montreal)
BEST GAME BASED ON A MOVIE OR TV SHOW
Lego Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures (LucasArts/Traveler’s Tales Games)
BIG NAME IN THE GAME MALE
Kiefer Sutherland as “Sgt. Roebuck”
Call of Duty: World At War (Activision Publishing)
BIG NAME IN THE GAME FEMALE
Jenny McCarthy as “Tanya”
Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3 (Electronic Arts)
BEST XBOX 360 GAME
Gears of War 2 (Microsoft Game Studios/Epic Games)
BEST PS3 GAME
LittleBigPlanet (Sony Computer Entertainment/Media Molecule)
BEST Wii GAME
Boom Blox (Electronic Arts/EA Casual Studios)
BEST PC GAME
Left 4 Dead (Valve)
BEST MULTI-PLAYER GAME
Left 4 Dead (Valve)
BEST FIGHTING GAME
Soul Calibur IV (Namco Bandai Games/Project Soul)
BEST HANDHELD GAME
Professor Layton and the Curious Village (Nintendo/Level-5)
BEST DRIVING GAME
Burnout Paradise (Electronic Arts/Criterion Games)
BEST GRAPHICS
Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots (Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc./Kojima Productions)
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots (Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc./Kojima Productions)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A HUMAN MALE
Michael Hollick as “Niko Bellic”
Grand Theft Auto IV (Rockstar Games)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A HUMAN FEMALE
Debi Mae West as “Meryl Silverburgh”
Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots (Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc.)
ALSO: The 2008 Video Game Premieres (…Just In Case You Missed Them…)