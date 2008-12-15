Pharrell Williams' 'Zoom' Coming Soon!

Preston Whitmore has been hired to write the screenplay for a film called Zoom, a music-themed drama being produced by N.E.R.D.’s Pharrell Williams, along with producer-extraordinaire, Brian Grazer.

Zoom follows a troubled West Virginian youth (I’m guessing he’s black) who attends a music academy which allows him to find his voice and place in the world.

Yadi-yadi-yah… sounds a little familiar doesn’t it? You can probably guess how this one goes.

Pharell is writing the score and soundtrack for the film (of course), as well as producing.

Whitmore previously wrote, produced and directed This Christmas last year (with Delroy Lindo, Chris Brown, Idris Elba and Loretta Divine) and a film called Crossover with Anthony Mackie before that.

Also On The Urban Daily: