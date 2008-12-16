New Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans Poster!

UGO has debuted the second poster for Screen Gems’ Underworld: Rise of the Lycans, coming to theaters on January 23. You can view the first poster here.

Rise of the Lycans delves into the origins of the centuries-old blood feud between the aristocratic vampires, known as Death Dealers, and the barbaric Lycans (werewolves). A young Lycan, Lucian (Michael Sheen), emerges as a powerful leader who rallies the werewolves to rise up against Viktor (Bill Nighy), the cruel vampire king who has persecuted them for hundreds of years. Lucian is joined by his secret lover, the beautiful vampire Sonja (Rhona Mitra), in his battle to free the Lycans from their brutal enslavement.

Stay tuned to The Urban Daily as we follow along with this new flick for 2009!

