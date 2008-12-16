Kenyon Martin Talks About His 'Lips' Tattoo!

Most people have been asking for some time what are those lips on Nuggets forward Kenyon Martins neck? Well it’s a tattoo he got for his girlfriend and hip hop artist Trina.
“It’s just something that I wanted to get a while ago, but I’m not just gonna get it for anyone,” Martin said at a dinner to officially launch his foundation.
Some fans have labeled it a horrendous tattoo, but it is somewhat creative and different.
See for yourself…
Also On The Urban Daily:
comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily