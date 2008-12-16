50 Cent Speaks On Long Island House Fire

Rapper 50 Cent is finally opening up about the fire that destroyed his multimillion-dollar Long Island home in May.

In a new interview with TV One Access correspondent Quddus, 50 Cent said his ex-girlfriend, Shaniqua Tompkins, was ordered to leave his Long Island home just days before the blaze broke out.

“The courts told her she had to leave.” 50 said of Tompkins. “It’s kind of more like, ‘If I can’t have you, you can’t have it.'”

“So, you figure she lit it up?” Quddus asked, referring to the house catching fire.

“Well, I don’t want to say that… don’t try to make me say something I don’t want to say,” 50 replied. “But, the circumstances to it might seem that way.”

