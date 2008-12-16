Chris Rock's Daughters Want Playdate With Obama Girls

With Christmas around the corner, comic Chris Rock’s daughters have a tall order on their wish list – a visit to the White House.

“His girls are a little older than mine,” Rock told People.com about President-elect Barack Obama’s daughters Malia, 10, and Sasha, 7. “My girls want a playdate. They look at the youngest and they’re like, ‘We can play with her, Daddy.’ We’ll see.”

This past summer Chris Rock introduced Barack Obama at the Apollo Theatre and in his most recent stand-up, Kill The Messenger, Rock was very vocal in his support of President-Elect Barack Obama but did have some fun with his name.

“In America that’s as Black as a name can get,” he told a South African crowd. “Barack don’t let his Blackness sneak up on you…you expect to see a brother with a spear standing on top of a dead lion…” Check the clip below (while you still can).

