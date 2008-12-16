Is Jay-Z Moving Out?!

Jay-Z spends so much time at his recording studio, he needs to keep a bed in there…
“Jay-Z spends so much time at his recording studio, he needs to keep a bed in there. Sources told us Hova hit up BoConcept on Madison Avenue and 30th Street to find furniture for his Manhattan “office.” We hear his purchases included a sleep-sized sofa, a bar table, bar stools and a glass coffee table, and that he dispatched his assistant to collect the goods. No word as to whether Beyoncé had any say in the decorating decisions.”
SOURCE: New York Post
Also On The Urban Daily:
comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily