Is Jay-Z Moving Out?!

“Jay-Z spends so much time at his recording studio, he needs to keep a bed in there. Sources told us Hova hit up BoConcept on Madison Avenue and 30th Street to find furniture for his Manhattan “office.” We hear his purchases included a sleep-sized sofa, a bar table, bar stools and a glass coffee table, and that he dispatched his assistant to collect the goods. No word as to whether Beyoncé had any say in the decorating decisions.”