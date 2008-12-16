New Obama Radio Special Ready For The Inauguration!

“This is our moment, this is our time.” — Barack Obama

Not since we produced the iconic, award-winning “King: From Atlanta to the Mountaintop” have we been more excited about bringing an educational and entertaining biographic profile to the airwaves.

In honor of the inauguration of our first African American President of The United States, Bailey Broadcasting Services & Rabercom Enterprises is proud to present “President Barack Obama: Hail The Chief: The Dream Comes To Life.”

Hosted by legendary broadcaster/journalist Lee Bailey and featuring guest journalists Morris O’Kelly, Ricki Morris and RadioScope’s own LaRita Shelby.

Join us during the upcoming King/Inaugural celebration days (Jan 17-20, 2009) for an hour long journey through the life of Barack Obama.

