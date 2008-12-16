Don King Speaks On Dubya Shoe Attack!

Boxing promoter Don King is raving over President George W. Bush’s cat-like reflexes as he dodged two shoes hurled at his face by an Iraqi journalist during a press conference Sunday in Baghdad.

“Bush has unbelievable reflexes … he can stick and move like a boxer!” King told TMZ.com.

The famous promoter, who is currently in the middle of a charity event in Florida, called President Bush’s duck-and-move maneuver, “Aggression but with protection.”

Meanwhile, The View co-host Sherri Shepherd was more concerned with the people paid to protect the president. On Monday’s show, she said the Secret Service agents who allowed two shoes to be tossed before taking action better be in “human resources” soon getting their last paycheck, and “nowhere near Barack Obama” after the President-elect is sworn in.

Meanwhile Muntadar al-Zeidi, the 29-year-old Iraqi reporter who threw his shoes at the president, was being held for questioning by the Iraqi prime minister’s guards Monday afternoon. According to reports, he was being interrogated over whether anybody paid him to throw his shoes at Bush during the press conference and was being tested for alcohol and drugs.

Al-Jazeera and many other Arab satellite TV stations repeatedly aired the incident Monday. Footage showed Al-Zeidi leaping from his chair as Bush and Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki were about to shake hands and beaming his shoes at the president, who was about 20 feet away.

“This is a farewell kiss, you dog,” Al-Zeidi yelled in Arabic. “This is from the widows, the orphans and those who were killed in Iraq.”

While colleagues described Al-Zeidi as calm and quiet, one of his brothers says Zaidi was so angry with the U.S. presence in Iraq that he ended his reports by saying he was in “the occupied Baghdad,” The New York Times reports.

