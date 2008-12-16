Tyler Perry, Mary J. Blige Saluted At BET Honors Ceremony

Filmmaker Tyler Perry and R&B superstar Mary J. Blige are among the luminaries to be saluted at the second annual “BET Honors.”

The ceremony will be held on Jan. 17 and double as a kickoff to the network’s festivities surrounding the inauguration of America’s first black president, culminating Jan. 20 with BET’s first-ever Inaugural Ball.

Magic Johnson, dance pioneer Judith Jamison, style guru B. Smith and South Carolina Congressman James E. Clyburn were also chosen to receive BET Honors, to be hosted by actress Gabrielle Union and broadcast on the network Feb. 9 at 9 p.m.

“The BET Honors’ recognizes excellence in achievement and celebrates inspiration,” said the network’s programming head Stephen Hill. “Last year’s inaugural show had a number of leave-your-seat performances dedicated to our honorees. This year, we’re finding new ways to musically pay tribute so look forward to fresh, unforgettable moments. The pride will show.”

BET’s Inaugural Ball, to be held at DC’s Mandarin Oriental hotel, will benefit America’s Promise Alliance, the nation’s largest non-profit alliance dedicated to the well-being of children and youth founded by Colin and Alma Powell.

Additionally, the Ball will support two institutions that are committed to the education and advancement of today’s youth in Washington, D.C. – Dunbar High School and the Duke Ellington School of the Arts.

Also during the historic inaugural weekend, BET will air a one-hour special, “Yes We Will! BET’s Inaugural Celebration” on Jan. 20.

