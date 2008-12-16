Director Rob Zombie Working On Halloween Sequel

Dimension Films and Rob Zombie are teaming up for a sequel to Halloween, and plans to release the horror in October 2009.

According to Variety, Zombie will write and direct Halloween Sequel, which follows his 2007 reinvention of the John Carpenter horror classic.

The new film picks up right as the first remake ended, following the aftermath of Michael Myers’ murderous rampage through the eyes of the sister he hunted.

Zombie said it won’t resemble the original second installment, as the House Of 1000 Corpses director continues to take the franchise in different directions.

Zombie took Carpenter’s original and stamped it with an original storyline that treated Myers as a clinical psychopath. The film grossed $60 million domestically in 2007.

Zombie had told Dimension chief and TWC co-chairman Bob Weinstein he wanted nothing to do with a sequel. But just like the franchise’s villain, Zombie was compelled to come back.

“I was so burned out. (But) I took a long break, made a record and I got excited again,” Zombie said. “Now, we’ll be hauling ass, and that’s the problem making a movie called ‘Halloween’: If you come out Nov. 1 or after, nobody cares. If it was called anything else, I’d be fine.”

Production will begin in March.

