F.E.A.R. 2 Ban Overturned In Australia!

Aussie gamers today received an early Christmas present with news that Warner Bros. has had F.E.A.R. 2 successfully classified MA15+, overturning last month’s ban and putting the title back on track for its February 2009 release.

After the game was refused classification by the Australian Classification Board in November, on the grounds of ‘high violence’, Warner Bros. appealed the decision and submitted the game to the Australian Classification Review Board. After reviewing the material, the ACRB agreed F.E.A.R. 2 deserved a MA15+ rating. Best of all, the game will be released in its original state – with no modifications being necessary.

Following on from Fallout 3’s recent modification for the Aussie market, F.E.A.R. 2’s successful classification is great news for gamers

Also On The Urban Daily: